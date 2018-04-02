Electra Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Electra has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $94,077.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 24,926,423,981 coins and its circulating supply is 24,059,267,428 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to buy Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

