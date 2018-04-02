Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESIO opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $648.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

