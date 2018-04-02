Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electro Scientific Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.2569723143817 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:ESIO traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,053. The company has a market cap of $648.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Electro Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

ESIO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

