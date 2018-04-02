Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Nexa Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $11,741,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $15,308,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,188,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,177,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,975.50 and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $736.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.86 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.81%. research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

