Element Capital Management LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Bemis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bemis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,671,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 262.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Bemis stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,959.28, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

