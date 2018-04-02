Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 547,459 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 861,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 218,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 56.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,409.37, a PE ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

