286,000 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 286,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,816,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $123,426,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,975,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

