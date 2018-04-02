Elementrem (ELE) Trading 36.6% Lower This Week

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Elementrem has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. Elementrem has a market cap of $455,940.00 and $4,771.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementrem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elementrem alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00695652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Elementrem Coin Profile

Elementrem’s genesis date was July 5th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,057,725 coins. The official website for Elementrem is www.elementrem.org. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem.

Buying and Selling Elementrem

Elementrem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Elementrem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementrem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementrem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.