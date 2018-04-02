Elite Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $4,738.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elite has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030224 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011885 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00071269 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021031 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00411956 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,954,657,045 coins and its circulating supply is 26,152,303,930 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. Elite’s official website is www.1337coin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

