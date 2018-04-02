Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,712 Woodward Inc (WWD)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $71.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,390.75, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Woodward Inc has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $470.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Woodward Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,712 Woodward Inc (WWD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/elkfork-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-5712-woodward-inc-wwd.html.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.