Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,298 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $540,821.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of RSG opened at $66.23 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $21,936.27, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/elkfork-partners-llc-invests-2-32-million-in-republic-services-inc-rsg-updated.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.