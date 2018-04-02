Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 383,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $629,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $525,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $68.04 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $31,863.15, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

