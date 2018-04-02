Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stock

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,358,000 after acquiring an additional 621,021 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12,449.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,560,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,313,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,620.87, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.48 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In other news, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $175,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $884,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

