Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (FCFS)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Cash Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on First Cash Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,782.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. First Cash Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $480.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.32 million. First Cash Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that First Cash Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Brent Stuart acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.64 per share, for a total transaction of $79,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $367,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,629,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,690 shares of company stock worth $1,866,928. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

