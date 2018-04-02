Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $440,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ResMed by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised ResMed from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $106,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,586.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,139 shares of company stock worth $4,595,966. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $98.47 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14,074.02, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $440,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-440000-position-in-resmed-inc-rmd.html.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.