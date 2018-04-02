Ellington Financial (EFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Headlines about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Financial earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0398161269931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE EFC opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.30. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,550,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 151.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ellington-financial-efc-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets. The Company’s targeted assets include residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), backed by loans for which the principal and interest payments are not guaranteed by a United States Government agency or a United States Government-sponsored entity, collectively referred to as non-Agency RMBS; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government agency or the United States government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS); consumer loans and asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by consumer loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; residential mortgage loans; collateralized loan obligations (CLOs); corporate debt and equity, including distressed debt and equity, and mortgage-related derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.