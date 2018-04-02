Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,800 Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,906.46, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 30,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,232,392.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $47,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,202 shares of company stock worth $10,111,655. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

