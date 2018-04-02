Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,204.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield acquired 189,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,430.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares in the company, valued at $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $28.99 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9,183.57, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.39.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

