Ellington Management Group LLC Sells 123,100 Shares of Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Finish Line worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FINL stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.01, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Finish Line Inc has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that Finish Line Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Finish Line from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

