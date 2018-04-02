Short Interest in eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Increases By 3.6%

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,615 shares, an increase of 3.6% from the February 28th total of 1,383,724 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of EMAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 79,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,907. eMagin has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 57.13% and a negative net margin of 69.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jill Wittels purchased 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $25,000.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 220,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $423,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module.

