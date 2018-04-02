Emcor (EME) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor (NYSE:EME) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Emcor worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Emcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emcor in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,549.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Emcor has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Emcor (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Emcor had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Emcor will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Emcor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Emcor Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

