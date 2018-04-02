Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) Price Hits $2.20 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00031914 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $91.58 million and approximately $485,905.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00722266 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014835 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,537,469 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. It is not currently possible to purchase Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

