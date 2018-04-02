Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) to announce sales of $103.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.60 million. Emerge Energy Services posted sales of $75.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year sales of $103.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $568.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $598.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $535.22 million to $707.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Emerge Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $9.00 price target on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:EMES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. 179,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.90. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 106.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Emerge Energy Services by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

