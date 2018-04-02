Employers (EIG) & RenaissanceRe (RNR) Financial Survey

Employers (NYSE: EIG) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Employers and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 1 0 1 0 2.00 RenaissanceRe 0 4 2 0 2.33

Employers currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $144.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Employers and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $799.30 million 1.63 $101.20 million $2.89 13.75 RenaissanceRe $2.10 billion 2.64 -$222.38 million ($8.35) -16.59

Employers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 12.67% 10.51% 2.49% RenaissanceRe -10.57% -7.68% -2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Employers has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Employers beats RenaissanceRe on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses. As of December 31, 2016 the Company provided workers’ compensation insurance in 36 states and the District of Columbia, with a concentration in California. Its insurance subsidiaries include Employers Insurance Company of Nevada (EICN), Employers Compensation Insurance Company (ECIC), Employers Preferred Insurance Company (EPIC) and Employers Assurance Company (EAC). The Company’s insurance products are jointly offered and marketed with and through its partners and alliances.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category. The Property segment consisted of catastrophe and other property reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries and certain joint ventures managed by its ventures unit. The Casualty and Specialty segment consisted of casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries and certain joint ventures managed by its ventures unit. Its Other category includes its strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expenses, capital servicing. The Casualty and Specialty segment offers certain casualty insurance products through RenaissanceRe Syndicate 1458 (Syndicate 1458).

