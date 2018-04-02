Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,550.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,084,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

