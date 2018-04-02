Wells Fargo Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$50.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.23.

TSE:ENB opened at C$40.52 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$38.08 and a twelve month high of C$57.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.73 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 11.00%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Robert Ross Rooney acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,880.00. Also, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$40,360.00. Insiders acquired a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $290,630 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

