EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Down 35% This Week (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,367.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00697001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177313 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029705 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

