Endurance International Group (EIGI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIGI. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.04.

EIGI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,047.97, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 130.24% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

