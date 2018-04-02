Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Energen worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energen by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Energen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Energen by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $346,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $180,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGN opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Energen Co. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,122.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered Energen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Energen in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Energen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

