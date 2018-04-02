Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,136,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 847,407 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 4,600 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETP opened at $16.22 on Monday. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18,880.47, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

