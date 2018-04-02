Energycoin Price Down 18.2% This Week (CRYPTO:ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $9,504.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00183090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000896 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009399 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,759,185 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.