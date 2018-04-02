Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $11,693.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00185032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010057 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,760,255 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.