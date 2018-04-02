ENI (E) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.9017018560562 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern's scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.44 to $34.24 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

ENI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ENI has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,197.90, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.6444 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.75%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique.

