ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($19.14) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.83) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.48 ($19.11).

ETR ENI remained flat at $€14.29 ($17.65) during trading on Thursday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($19.06).

