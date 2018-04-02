Enjin Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.78 Million (CRYPTO:ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta, Binance and Cryptopia. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and $6.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00689451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is www.enjin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Tidex, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjin Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.