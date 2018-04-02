Insider Selling: Enova International Inc (ENVA) Director Sells 19,222 Shares of Stock

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $442,298.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Enova International Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.94, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enova International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50,818 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Enova International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 148,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

