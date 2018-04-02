Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Enstar Group worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,003.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $210.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,085.79, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $180.50 and a 1-year high of $237.30.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company’s segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities.

