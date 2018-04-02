Entellus Medical (ENTL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entellus Medical earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.9935813085485 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Entellus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entellus Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entellus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of ENTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,331. Entellus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Robert S. White sold 3,471 shares of Entellus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $83,338.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Williamson sold 2,449 shares of Entellus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $58,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock worth $183,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

