Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,412 Shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18,937.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $287,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,809 shares of company stock worth $14,988,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

