Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.50 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $82.49 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $90.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.6084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

