Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 4,308.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $273.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57,930.10, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

