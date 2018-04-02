Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Buffalo Wild Wings worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buffalo Wild Wings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Buffalo Wild Wings has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.70.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

