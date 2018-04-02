Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd (NYSEARCA:FVD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 205,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,000.

FVD opened at $29.89 on Monday. First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.1344 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

