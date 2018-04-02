Envion Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00006087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Envion has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $45.64 million and $55,330.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00697964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,492,220 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

