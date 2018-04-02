Piper Jaffray Reiterates $122.00 Price Target for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Piper Jaffray set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.64.

EOG stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60,913.01, a PE ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,626,000 after buying an additional 1,206,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,412,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,361,000 after buying an additional 1,118,898 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $82,404,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,570,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,975,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

