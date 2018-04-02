Redmile Group LLC Grows Position in Epizyme (EPZM)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 2.78% of Epizyme worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Epizyme by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Epizyme by 25.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Epizyme by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Epizyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Epizyme by 105.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPZM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $1,201,750.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

EPZM opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.56, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

