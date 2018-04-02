Morgan Stanley Lowers EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Price Target to $77.00

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut EQT Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on EQT Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.30.

NYSE EQM opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,756.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,100,000 after acquiring an additional 110,271 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,671,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,303 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,817,000 after acquiring an additional 219,261 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

