K&S (SDF) Given a €24.40 Price Target at equinet

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €24.40 ($30.12) target price from equities research analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and set a price target on shares of K&S in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS set a €18.80 ($23.21) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.95 ($28.34).

ETR SDF remained flat at $€23.44 ($28.94) during trading hours on Thursday. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($30.54).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

