Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 24,835 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,744,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Equinix by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 423,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,871,000 after buying an additional 157,236 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Equinix by 52.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 432,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after buying an additional 148,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Equinix by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,825,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equinix by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,297,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,593 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.55, for a total value of $703,389.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,340.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 2,196 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,999 shares of company stock worth $16,487,201. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $418.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,128.39, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.79 and a 12-month high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $2.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $450.21) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 24,835 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/equinix-inc-eqix-stake-lessened-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated-updated.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.