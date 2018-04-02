SINA Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (SINA)

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SINA in a research report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SINA’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of SINA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,456.87, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.01. SINA has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 136,537 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 188,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

